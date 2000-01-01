Paving Pathways to Student Success

There are many advantages for students starting their academic journeys at community colleges then transferring to universities to complete their bachelor’s degrees. Cost, flexible schedules, smaller class sizes and adjusting to new learning environments are just some of the benefits of starting at a two-year institution before attending a university.

While there are myriad reasons to select community colleges before enrolling at a university, two-year institutions are often a natural fit for many students as they offer accessible approachable learning environments.

Still, the road to a bachelor’s degree can be daunting. Students can be denied credit when transferring courses from one institution to another, or they may take too many classes. In either situation, the result is lost time and excess debt. Worst case scenario—a student may not realize their dream of earning a degree.

Thanks to a consortium of 13 Houston-area colleges and universities, students throughout Texas’ southeast region have opportunities to seamlessly transition from their community college of choice to an accredited public university. In the process, they stand to graduate on time, without excess credit hours and with less debt.

Since 2015, Houston Guided Pathways to Success (Houston GPS) has united Houston-area colleges and universities to help more Texans achieve their academic goals. Institutions included in Houston GPS include the University of Houston, University of Houston-Downtown, University of Houston-Clear Lake, University Houston-Victoria, Texas Southern University, Prairie View A&M University, Houston Community College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College, Alvin Community College, College of the Mainland, Wharton County Junior College and Galveston College.

Working together, these institutions help students stay on track within their respective degree programs, so they can ultimately complete their bachelor’s degrees.

“The goal of Houston GPS is to further ensure students accomplish their goal of graduating from a four-year university with degrees in hand,” said Loren Blanchard, president of the University of Houston-Downtown and chair of the Houston GPS Governing Council. “We achieve this by having our region’s leading institutions of higher education collaborate on strategies aimed at supporting student success.”